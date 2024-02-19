Trinamool Cha Bagan Sramik Union launches its 11-day march

Alipurduar: The leadership of Trinamool Cha Bagan Sramik Union (TCBSU) commenced an 11-day march from Sankosh Tea Garden in Kumaragram, a peripheral block of Alipurduar district, at approximately 10 am on Monday.

The march, spanning 200 kilometers, will cover 160 tea gardens and conclude on February 29 at Ellenbury Tea Garden in Malbazar. INTTUC state president Ritabrata Banerjee, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Chik Baraik, and other district TMC leaders actively participated in the march.

This rally aims to showcase the state government’s developmental initiatives in each tea garden and address the Central deprivation affecting tea garden workers. Prakash Chik Baraik stated: “Pending Provident Fund (PF) amount, reaching Rs 25 thousand crore for North Bengal tea plantation workers. Immediate action is required from the Central government. Issues related to the provident fund and challenges linking PF and Aadhaar remain unresolved.

The Central government’s commitment to allocate Rs 1 thousand crore to tea gardens has not been fulfilled and non-cooperation from the Tea Board persists. If the Central government does not address the concerns of PF and Aadhaar institutions following our movement, a more extensive protest will ensue.”mpost