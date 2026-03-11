Trinamool castigates CEC over voter deletions, anthem error

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) hit out at Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, accusing him of deleting the names of lakhs of voters under the pretext of “logical discrepancies” at the behest of his “political master,” the BJP. The party also slammed Kumar for mistakenly referring to ‘Jana Gana Mana’ as the national song.



In a parallel development, the Opposition parties in the country, led by TMC were preparing to move an impeachment motion against CEC Kumar over the SIR of electoral rolls, particularly in Bengal.

Taking to social media, TMC said: “Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is busy deleting lakhs of voters in Bengal over so-called “logical discrepancies,” allegedly at the behest of @BJP4India.

Yet the same person cannot even distinguish between India’s National Anthem and National Song.”

The ruling party further elaborated its points saying that “Jana Gana Mana” composed by Rabindranath Tagore was adopted as India’s National Anthem while “Vande Mataram” composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay is our National Song.

“Those who know nothing about Bengal, its people, culture, and history should think twice before attempting to lecture it,” TMC alleged.

Senior TMC leader Riju Dutta mocked Kumar, saying that a person who does not know the difference between our National Anthem and National Song is deciding the fate of millions of people.

“This Goof Up Kumar - who doesn’t even know the basics is entrusted with SIR deciding the fate of millions in this country. He is unfit to sit on the chair of CEC and should be impeached immediately…!!” Dutta stated. Senior TMC leader Bratya Basu said: “One of the highest Constitutional dignitaries of our country, our CEC Gyanesh Kumar Ji does not even know which is our National Song and which is our National Anthem! Today, he described our National Anthem ’Jana Gana’ as our National Song. So much so for upholding the Constitution and the Constitutional machinery!”

Kumar faced protests with black flags and ‘go back’ slogans at Dakshineswar Kali Temple on Tuesday morning but continued his schedule, visiting Belur Math in Howrah and assuring that the poll panel is committed to violence-free, festive elections in West Bengal.