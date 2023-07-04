Trinamool candidate & worker shot at in Basanti & Kultali

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate and a party worker were shot on Monday evening in two separate incidents at Kultali and Basanti in South 24-Parganas.



According to sources, on Monday evening Kutubuddin Ghorami, the Trinamool Congress candidate in Kultali area was campaigning at Meriganj area. When returning after the campaign was over, someone fired a few rounds at him. Ghorami was hit on his leg and fell on the road.

Later police rescued him and rushed him to a local hospital. Ghorami was later shifted to a hospital in Kolkata for better treatment. Trinamool Congress alleged that SUCI and CPI(M) were behind the attack.

This apart, a Trinamool Congress worker was shot by unknown miscreants at Basanti. On Monday night the Trinamool Congress worker identified as Khagen Khatua was returning home after attending a party meeting.

When he was passing through the Nafarganj area he was shot on his leg from behind.

He was rushed to a local hospital from where Khatua was later shifted to a city hospital.

It may be mentioned that a Trinamool Congress worker was shot dead in Basanti on Saturday night. On Monday morning, Governor C V Ananda Bose went to Basanti and took stock of the situation.