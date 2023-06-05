Trinamool calls ED summon to Moloy Ghatak to their Delhi office a ‘harassment’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC), on Monday, alleged that the Enforcement Directorate is harassing their leader and Bengal law minister Moloy Ghatak by repeatedly summoning him to Delhi instead of calling him to their Kolkata office.



The ED has yet again summoned Moloy Ghatak on Monday, asking him to be present at the Central agency’s headquarters in New Delhi on June 19, in connection with the coal smuggling case.

Sources in the Central probe agency said that Ghatak has been dodging their recent summons, twice on grounds of being called at short notice. Hence, this time, ED sleuths have summoned him giving him almost two

weeks of time.

It is learnt from sources that last week, ED director Sanjay Kumar Mishra held meetings in Kolkata with the top officials of the Central agency as well as with ED lawyers.

Instructions were issued regarding the next course of investigation in the different cases of corruption that the agency is handling which includes the coal smuggling case.

Although it could not be confirmed whether Moloy Ghatak will be appearing in front of the ED this time, TMC has criticised the repeated “harassment”.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said “Such misuse of Central probe agencies by BJP is a pure result of their frustration of not being able to defeat us politically. They are taking revenge for their debacle in the 2021 Assembly polls in Bengal”.

He said that when Moloy Ghatak could have been easily called to their Kolkata office instead of being repeatedly asked to go to the ED’s Delhi office.