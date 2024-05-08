Trinamool calls BJP state prez a ‘novice politician’

Kolkata: With BJP state president Sukanta Majumder claiming that the video clip relating to Sandeshkhali is “fake” and was probably made using Artificial Intelligence (AI), Trinamool Congress (TMC) has hit back calling Majumder a “novice” in politics and predicting that he won’t remain an MP after this Lok Sabha election.



Majumder has alleged that the video of the ‘sting operation’ on Sandeshkhali was an attempt by the TMC to suppress the truth. He said it is “fake” and suspected that it was made using AI. Questioning as to why Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has still not found the time to visit Sandeshkhali where some of her party members had allegedly committed atrocities against the women and grabbed lands, Majumder said this video will be used to give a clean chit to the now suspended Trinamool leader Sheikh Shajahan (prime accused in the case).

The video circulated by the TMC purportedly showed a person, who is being said to be the BJP mandal president Gangadhar Kayal, claiming that the women were paid by the BJP to level false allegations of rape.

However, Majumder said Kayal has denied that it was him in the tape.

Reacting to the statements of Majumder, Trinamool leader Chandrima Bhattacharya called Majumder a “novice” in politics and asked if at all according to his claims the video is fake then why did his senior leader Amit Shah, who held two rallies in Bengal, did not utter a single word on this video clip or didn’t even call it fake.She said that people have understood that Majumder’s remarks indicate that he is trying to save his position in the party.

She alleged that the women of Sandeshkhali are now protesting after they realised how the BJP exploited them for political gains.

Bhattacharya predicted that Majumder, who is a sitting MP from Balurghat and is contesting the polls this time too, will not remain so after this Lok Sabha elections. TMC took to its social media account and wrote on X: “72 hours have elapsed and the zamindars of Delhi are still tight-lipped! Out of their fear of imminent defeat Nari-birodhi BJP staged a dirty conspiracy staking the dignity of our mothers and sisters. We demand accountability. We demand answers. Silence is no longer an option!”