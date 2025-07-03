Trinamool calls BJP-ruled states ‘real rape capitals’, cites data

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday claimed that the BJP has the highest number of elected representatives accused in cases related to crimes against women.

Referring to BJP-ruled states as the “real rape capitals,” TMC highlighted data from states such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan to support its assertion.

The ruling party in Bengal, on social media also alleged that the BJP has enabled, shielded and garlanded rapists from Hathras to Unnao to Kathua.

It was the saffron party that led a spirited campaign for a “proven sexual predator” who raped countless women and recorded objectionable videos of them, TMC further alleged.

The ruling party in Bengal also held the BJP responsible for not implementing the Aparajita Anti-rape Bill, earlier passed in the Bengal Assembly, promising swift trial, speedy investigation and stringent punishment.

Providing data on social media Trinamool asked: “Want to talk about the real RAPE CAPITALS? Rajasthan: 5,399, Uttar Pradesh: 3,690, Madhya Pradesh: 3,029, Maharashtra: 2,904, Haryana: 1,787, Odisha: 1,464. All BJP-ruled states.”

It further stated: “Let’s peel back their mask of fake outrage and show the filth beneath; 445,256 cases of crimes against women were reported in India – 51 cases every hour; 31,516 rapes in a year – 86 rapes daily, 1 every 16 minutes; and the conviction rate stands at a dismal 27.4%.”

Trinamool also claimed that women live with dignity in Bengal and nobody is spared here.

“In Bengal, women live with dignity. When crimes happen no one is spared, no matter who they are. Justice is swift and uncompromising.

So crawl back into your cesspool of shame and don’t you dare preach to Bengal,” TMC said in its post on X.

According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, BJP ruled Uttar Pradesh in 2022 registered 65,743 incidents of crime against women while in 2021 56,083 cases were reported and in 2020, about 49,385 cases.

As per NCRB data, Bengal in 2022 registered 34,738 crimes against women, 35,884 in 2021 and 36,439 in 2020.

On repeated occasions, the TMC has been vocal against the saffron party and alleged that corruption and torture of women are synonymous in BJP-ruled states.

Trinamool has cited an incident in which a minister’s son in Gujarat has been arrested on charges of corruption, while in Uttar Pradesh a 15-year-old Dalit girl was gangraped.