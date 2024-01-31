Trinamool calls BJP ‘anti-women’, urges Prime Minister to take action against Bengal BJP head

A day after Trinamool Congress (TMC) demanded an apology from state BJP head Sukanta Majumder for allegedly asking people at a rally to slap Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the party, on Wednesday, accused PM Modi of failing to teach his party cadres how to respect women.

TMC shared an audio-visual clip with the media where it has compiled clips which purportedly showed BJP leaders, including PM Modi, allegedly insulting Banerjee, including the instance where he was “catcalling” Banerjee during his rally ahead of the Bengal Assembly polls.

TMC claimed that while the PM boasts of the Women’s Reservation Bill passed in Parliament, he has forgotten to teach his party members how to respect women.

TMC wrote on its X handle: “This morning, the Prime Minister boasted about celebrating Nari Shakti. Yet, he consistently fails to impart crucial lessons on respecting women to his party cadre or to follow them himself. Your actions never match your words, PM@narendramodi!”

TMC leader Mahua Moitra said: “The head of the Bengal BJP, who is also an MP, has made a public speech where he called for physical violence against the chief minister of Bengal, Mamata Banerjee. It is absolutely shameful and just shows the depths to which BJP can sink to. This is a party that disrespects women.”

She added: “The Prime Minister keeps talking about Nari Shakti. Mr Prime Minister, your head of the BJP in Bengal has asked the public to slap the chief minister. We have never heard of something so outrageous. We expect an apology from your misogynist patriarchal party

head in Bengal..