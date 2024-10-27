Trinamool calls Amit Shah’s visit to Bengal ‘political tourism’

Kolkata: Rebutting remarks of Union Home Minister Ami Shah that if BJP wins in 2026 Assembly polls in Bengal they will build a ‘Sonar Bangla’ and stop infiltration into the state, Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh reportedly called Shah a political tourist who keeps visiting the state before elections.

Ghosh told the media that Shah keeps coming to Bengal before polls and sets new political goals which eventually remain unfulfilled once results are out. On infiltration, Ghosh said it is an international issue and the borders are guarded by the Border Security Force under the Union Home Ministry. He said that if the Union Home Minister is claiming that infiltration is happening then it must be understood that he failed in his duties.

The arrival of Union Home minister Amit Shah in Bengal on Sunday officially kicked off BJP’s membership drive ahead of the 2026 Bengal Assembly elections. Shah said if BJP can increase its number of party members to one crore in Bengal, it will come to power in 2026 state elections.

He added that once BJP comes to power in Bengal, it will not let incidents such as RG Kar rape and murder or alleged sexual harasssment in Sandeshkhali, repeat

in this state.

He urged people to join the party to build a ‘Sonar

Bangla’. Shah assured that if BJP comes to power in Bengal, it will put an end to crime and corruption which allegedly prevails under the Trinamool Congress-led state government, such as smuggling of cattle, coal, teacher recruitment scam, among others.