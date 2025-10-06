Trinamool blames ‘Centre’s apathy’ for North Bengal floods

Kolkata: With floodwaters ravaging several districts of North Bengal, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has held the Centre responsible for the devastation, accusing it of ignoring repeated calls to set up an Indo-Bhutan River Commission (IBRC).

The party claimed that much of the flooding could have been prevented had the commission been in place to regulate transboundary rivers flowing from Bhutan and Sikkim into Bengal.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Ritabrata Banerjee, who had raised the issue in Parliament earlier, reportedly said he was told in writing by Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil that there was no plan to form such a commission. “When there is an Indo-Bangladesh River Commission, why not an Indo-Bhutan one?” Banerjee asked, pointing out that Bhutan’s rainfall directly impacts Bengal’s river systems. “The Centre’s apathy has worsened the crisis,” he said. “If the commission existed, flood control measures could have been coordinated. This negligence is yet another example of the BJP’s political bias against Bengal,” he added.

The TMC said the current floods underline the urgent need for institutional coordination between India and Bhutan to manage shared rivers and prevent future disasters.

At least 17 people have died so far as incessant rainfall in Sikkim and Bhutan has swollen major rivers like the Raidak and Sankosh, inundating large parts of North Bengal. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who expressed deep concern over the disaster in a post on X, is scheduled to visit the affected areas on Monday to assess the situation firsthand.

According to Banerjee, North Bengal received over 300 mm of rainfall within 12 hours on Saturday night, while excessive inflow into the Sankosh River and river water from Bhutan and Sikkim worsened the flooding.

“We are shocked and saddened to have lost some of our brothers and sisters to the floods. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and have directed immediate assistance. Two iron bridges have collapsed, several roads have been damaged, and large tracts of land in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts have been inundated. There are reports of serious damage, particularly in Mirik, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Matigara and Alipurduar,” she posted on X.