Trinamool: BJP’s downfall has begun, use of ‘brute force will cost dearly’

A day after Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs and MLAs were dragged out of Krishi Bhawan by Delhi Police, the party said that

the use of such brute force not only initiated a “dark chapter” in the heart of Delhi but

also marked the beginning of the BJP government’s downfall.

On Tuesday a delegation of TMC leaders, including eight deprived beneficiaries from Bengal, was detained by Delhi police while they were holding a dharna inside Krishi Bhawan after the Union minister of State for Rural Development, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti refused to meet them despite having given an appointment at 6 pm.

TMC wrote on its X account: “MoS@SadhviNiranjan’s hoax claims on being present and waiting at the Krishi Bhawan for 2.5 hours is appalling. Her refusal to meet the deprived beneficiaries proves @BJP4India’s deplorable efforts to deflect the nation while failing to release the rightful dues of the people of Bengal.

Why is the BJP-led Central Govt terrified to meet the deprived beneficiaries, are they scared that the reality might rip off their fraudulent mask?”

TMC leader Chandrima Bhattacharya wrote on X: “Let’s clarify this once & for all: Funding increases based on changes in demography & economy, especially for demand-driven MGNREGS. Pending funds under Awas Yojana are depriving Bengal’s 11.36 lakh rural poor@BJP4Bengal stop blowing the same trumpet of pointless comparison!”

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee reiterated that if there is a CBI inquiry into MGNREGA, Union minister of Rural Development, Giriraj Singh, must be the first person to be arrested.

“Three children in Bengal died because of their arrogance and high-handedness. An investigation can happen but it must be a court-monitored probe,” Abhishek remarked.

Banerjee announced that on October 5 a TMC delegation will head to Bengal’s Raj Bhavan to meet Governor C V Ananda Bose and submit to him the 50 lakh letters that were brought to Delhi.