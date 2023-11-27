Trinamool: BJP has no supporters in Bengal, getting people from adjacent states

Kolkata: With the BJP gearing up for its mega rally at Dharmatala that is to be attended by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Trinamool Congress (TMC) thinks that people are being brought from adjacent states to attend it since the saffron brigade does not have supporters in Bengal.



After much controversy surrounding the holding of this rally, which involved both the state government and the BJP running to court for police permission issues, the event is finally to take place on November 29.

Amit Shah is expected to lay out the campaign blueprint for the BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

However, TMC has refused to attach any importance to this event as its party leaders believe that just holding the rally at a place where every year their chairperson Mamata Banerjee holds the Martyrs’ Day event will not help the BJP in any way.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that spending a good amount of money on decorators to set up the event venue alone will not help BJP in consolidating support for the upcoming polls. He said that since the saffron brigade does not have many supporters from Bengal, they are arranging to bring people from adjacent states such as Jharkhand, Bihar and Tripura. He also alleged that CPI(M) will also help fill up the public meeting since they are now working in collusion with the BJP. “This is the sole reason why BJP’s vote share increases and CPI(M’s) decreases,” he is learnt to have remarked.

Further, Ghosh said that BJP has turned into an event management company. The rally is just part of a tour package where people can also visit the tourist hotspots in the city such as the Alipore Zoological Gardens. “When we ask for trains to go to Delhi for protest we are refused but the BJP has asked for about eight trains to bring people to Kolkata for the rally,” he alleged.

Commenting on the complaint drop boxes that will be installed at the public meeting venue, Kunal said that the way there is infighting within the state BJP, their leaders such as Dilip Ghosh and Anupam Hazra will be the first to make use of these drop boxes.