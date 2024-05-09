Trinamool: BJP giving death threats to Sandeshkhali women

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday alleged that the BJP is giving death threats to women in Sandeshkhali ever since a video footage came to light revealing that the saffron brigade had hatched a conspiracy.

TMC shared news footage of a Bengali vernacular media channel and wrote on X “Since May 4, the entire@BJP4India machinery has been desperately trying to dismiss the Sandeshkhali exposé & cover up their heinous crimes.

But truth can never be hidden for long! Will @BJP4Bengal now discredit the voices of Bengal’s women, narrating how they were coerced to file fake rape/molestation complaints? PM@narendramodi & HM@AmitShah- No matter how hard you try, you won’t be able to stop the wave of truth that is rising in Bengal to wash away all the Bangla-Birodhi forces!”

Trinamool’s Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale also shared the news by the same media channel and wrote on X: “Shocking. After forcing women to file fake rape cases in Sandeshkhali, BJP is now giving the women complainants death threats because they’re backing out & exposing the BJP.” Commenting on the development, TMC leader Shashi Panja said: “The sting operation video relating to Sandeshkhali which came viral exposed the false allegations by women of Sandeshkhali that they were sexually harassed and raped. When these women are now wanting to withdraw their false complaints from the police station, BJP is giving them death threats. They are even being asked to pay Rs 20 lakh.”

Meanwhile, TMC alleged that state BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari hurled abuses at women protestors in Bankura.