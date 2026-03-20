Trinamool banks on Babar Ali’s ‘grassroots connection’ in Jalangi

Kolkata: In a move that has drawn widespread attention ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has fielded Babar Ali, popularly known as the “world’s youngest headmaster,” as its candidate from the Jalangi Constituency in Murshidabad district.



Babar Ali rose to prominence for his remarkable grassroots initiative in the field of education. As a school student himself, he began teaching underprivileged children who had dropped out of formal schooling. What started as informal lessons under a tree gradually evolved into a structured learning space, eventually taking the shape of a full-fledged school. His efforts earned national and international recognition, symbolising a model of community-driven education.

By nominating Ali, the ruling party appears to be banking on his clean image, grassroots connection, and inspirational journey to appeal to voters, particularly in rural areas where access to education remains a challenge. His candidature also reflects TMC’s attempt to highlight social work and youth leadership as key electoral themes.

However, the decision has not been without controversy. Reports suggest that a section within the party has expressed dissatisfaction over the selection, raising concerns about accepting an “outsider” candidate.

The Constituency, however, has been a stronghold for the TMC in recent years. In the 2021 Assembly election, TMC candidate Abdur Razzak registered a landslide victory, securing over 1.23 lakh votes with a vote share of around 55–56 per cent, defeating his nearest rivals from CPI(M) and the BJP by a margin exceeding 79,000 votes. The opposition vote was sharply divided, further consolidating the ruling party’s dominance in the seat.

Despite the resistance on the ground, the TMC leadership appears firm in its choice, projecting Babar Ali as a symbol of change and development rooted in education and social upliftment. Backed by its strong electoral performance in 2021, the party will be looking to retain Jalangi by leveraging both its organisational strength and Ali’s inspirational appeal, reinforcing its position in the Constituency.