Trinamool attacks section of media for circulating fake news

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) attacked a section of media for publishing fake news. The ruling party in Bengal alleged that “poorly crafted” fake news is being circulated to malign it. It is purposely done as it is always difficult to defeat Trinamool Congress politically.



“Fake news is being propagated by certain biased media houses without basic homework. Trinamool Congress exposes their agenda and condemns their lies.

After failing to politically defeat the Trinamool Congress, fake news factories masquerading as news media organisations came up with a poorly-crafted lie this morning to deflect attention from people’s growing anger against the BJP for depriving Bengal of its rightful MGNREGA due,” Trinamool Congress posted on social media.

It further alleged: “Some biased media houses on Saturday claimed that the financial assistance recently disbursed by AITC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee to MGNREGA workers was given to “crorepati Trinamool member” in Paschim Bardhaman’s Kanksa Block.

The fact that there was not even a shred of evidence proving the “crorepati” claim did not deter these fake news factory workers from misleading the public.

“The matter pertains to the family of MGNREGA worker Sukumar Saha, who also runs a grocery shop with his brother in the area. According to official documents, Saha’s father Samanta Kar Saha was issued a job card on July 7 in 2007.

This job card bore names of five other family members, including that of Sukumar Saha. Furthermore, there is documented proof of Sukumar working under MGNREGA from October 22 in 2019 to July 13 in 2022, as is his right as a citizen. Like lakhs of other MGNREGA workers from Bengal, his wage has also been withheld,” the Trinamool Congress posted.