Trinamool asks workers to maintain unity ahead of polls

Kolkata: With a few months left for the Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress (TMC) has asked its party workers to campaign unitedly while warning that new members of the party must respect and work in coordination with the old timers.



The instructions by the party’s top leaders to workers became more apparent after Thursday’s meeting presided by the TMC Chairperson Mamata Banerjee who minced no words in conveying that working with unity within the party fold should be the main agenda ahead of polls.

Addressing the workers, the party Supremo said that all new members of the party need to respect the old timers who have been there in the party since its inception, thus ruling out any allegations by the Opposition that the party loyalty may have got divided. Mamata clarified that the upcoming polls are crucial for the party and said she doesn’t want to hear about any feuds within party members. Likewise, she has also clarified to the senior members of the party that they too need to embrace the young ones and support them during the poll campaign.

She warned that she also does want to hear of any unnecessary strikes which may affect any companies or factories leading to shutdown. Mamata clarified that no MLA should encourage workers to carry out such activities. “We have seen enough strikes during the Left regime. Such things will not be tolerated,” she remarked. To ensure unity, she also merged the Banga Janani women’s brigade with the Mahila Congress and instructed all women party workers to fight unitedly. Further, she said to ensure there is no conflict the party took up the policy of “one person one post.”

Talking about some old timers in the party such as the senior MP Saugata Roy, she said that Roy had confided in her that he was growing old. She said no one is old if your mind is young. This, to many, confirmed that Roy is most likely to get an MP ticket this time too.

Party insiders said that such an announcement also came in the wake of many workers choosing sides within the party under the leadership of various leaders.

“This needs to stop since in this Lok Sabha polls we are aiming to win all 42 seats so as to increase representation in the Parliament,” the

insider said.