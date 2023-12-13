Trinamool asks BJP about money spent on PM Modi’s tours of states

Kolkata: With the BJP taking a pot shot at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of wasting public money for her North Bengal ‘political tour’, Trinamool Congress has hit back giving account of funds spent for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state tours.



BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari took to social media and alleged that public exchequer money is being wasted for Mamata’s political tour which is actually a photo session event for the Chief Minister. He also alleged that because of her visit, random places were being turned into ‘no entry’ zones creating inconvenience for common people.

Hitting back at Adhikari, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh shared a list of expenses that were allegedly made during his Karnataka tour. Taking to his X handle, Kunal wrote: “`56 crore spent by Karnataka civic bodies for Modi’s Yoga Day visit. `36.43 crores spent by Karnataka Govt. for Modi’s visit. `24 crore spent by Bengaluru civic body in connection with Modi’s city visit. `14 crore spent for Modi’s event in Belagavi. `11.18 crores spent for Modi’s Kalaburagi visit in Karnataka. `10 crore spent by BMC on preparations for Modi’s visit. `9.5 crore spent for Modi’s IIT-Dharwad inauguration event.”

He further wrote: “And these are just some of @narendramodi’s expensive PR events. Add to that the `592.5 crore spent yearly on Modi’s security, `254 crore spent on Modi’s foreign visits and `6,491 crore spent on advertisements and you get the cost to the nation of a perpetually campaigning Prime Minister. How do you justify that @SuvenduWB?”