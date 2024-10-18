Trinamool appoints coordinators for 2026 Assembly polls in Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar: Ahead of the 2026 Bengal Assembly elections, the Cooch Behar district Trinamool Congress (TMC) has decided to once again appoint coordinators to manage and strengthen its electoral strategy, following the success of this approach in the previous Lok Sabha elections. A meeting was recently held at the district Trinamool Congress office to finalise the appointments.

A total of 134 coordinators have been appointed across the district’s nine Assembly constituencies, with a special focus on the teachers’ organisation affiliated to the TMC.

District Trinamool Congress president Abhijit De Bhowmik stated: “Coordinators have been appointed for the 2026 Assembly elections. Their role will be to stay in close contact with the party and ensure that work is progressing smoothly.

Additionally, we have placed special emphasis on the Cooch Behar South, Natabari and Cooch Behar North constituencies, where two extra coordinators have been assigned.”

The Trinamool Congress is preparing for the upcoming by-election in the Sitai Assembly Constituency, scheduled for November 13.

“The people of Sitai will bless the Trinamool candidate once again,” Bhowmik added confidently.

According to party sources, the coordinators have been strategically chosen from outside their respective constituencies to ensure neutrality and effectiveness. Cooch Behar South has received particular attention due to its electoral history.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, despite increasing its vote share by 14,000 to 15,000 votes in the constituency,

the Trinamool Congress fell short by 20,000 to 25,000 votes in Cooch Behar town, leading to the party’s defeat in the seat.

At the time, Abhijit De Bhowmik himself was the Trinamool candidate for the constituency.

To address this issue, the Trinamool Congress has divided Cooch Behar town into four zones, with a detailed strategy in place for each of the 20 wards, aiming to close the voting gap.