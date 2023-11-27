Trinamool announces names of dist youth presidents

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday announced the names of its new district youth presidents and new district mahila presidents.



In several districts, the new district vice-presidents have also been appointed. The District Youth Committee has been given a new shape ahead of Lok Sabha elections scheduled to take place next year.

Around 35 leaders have been inducted altogether in the posts of district president and district vice-president. Around 6 state youth general secretaries and 4 state youth secretaries have been appointed as well.

The ruling party in the state has also published the list of district mahila presidents. Around 35 women leaders have been appointed as new district mahila presidents.

“The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) under the guidance & inspiration of our Hon’ble Chairperson Smt. Mamata Banerjee is pleased to announce the list of new District Mahila Presidents and new District Youth Presidents across the State of West Bengal,” TMC posted.

“We congratulate the new appointees and wish them the very best for their future endeavours. We would also like to thank the outgoing members for their respective contributions,” Trinamool said.