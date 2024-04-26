Trinamool alleges ‘nexus between BJP & judiciary’

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday alleged that a “nexus between the BJP and the judiciary has been exposed” while clarifying that only one job was given through the quota of supernumerary posts as per the instructions of the Calcutta High Court.



TMC leaders Bratya Basu and Kunal Ghosh, while addressing a Press conference on Thursday, alleged that the claim of the BJP MLA from Onda, Amarnath Sakha, that 59,000 more jobs will be cancelled by the court proves a nexus between the BJP and the judiciary.Ghosh said: “On Saturday (April 20), Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari threatened that a big explosion would occur at the beginning of the week. Following this, over 26,000 lost their jobs on Monday. Now, Onda’s BJP MLA Amarnath Sakha has threatened that 59,000 jobs will be cancelled…The court’s verdict matches the prophecy made by the BJP leaders. This proves the links. Are orders being typed at the BJP party office and then being taken to the court or are BJP leaders present where the court orders are being typed? We have seen Abhijit Ganguly on how he reached out to BJP to be their Lok Sabha candidate while being in the judiciary.”

He questioned: “What kind of justice is this when the court takes away the jobs of those who have no complaints against them? This is injustice. A social crisis is being engineered by this cancellation of jobs…” “We don’t have any problem with wrongdoers getting punished. Under the initiative of Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee and Bratya Basu, measures were being taken to resolve the deadlock. Multiple meetings were held with job seekers many times but the Opposition wanted to take away all jobs so that they could reap political dividends from it,” alleged Ghosh.

Meanwhile, Bratya Basu said: “SSC has addressed a Press conference today to debunk the narrative that they had not submitted the list of ineligible (candidates) to the court. On December 20 and January 5, SSC submitted two affidavits containing the names of eligible and ineligible candidates after scrutiny. We have gone to the Supreme Court against the verdict of the HC and it has been listed there.”