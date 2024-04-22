Trinamool alleges interference of Central Force in poll monitoring

Cooch Behar: Allegations surfaced against Central Force personnel for forcibly removing Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers from the DCRC centre’s monitoring room and resorting to baton charges. The Cooch Behar District Trinamool Congress submitted a memorandum to the Cooch Behar District Election Officer and District Magistrate, urging a reevaluation of CCTV footage from the DCRC strong room.

Cooch Behar district Trinamool Congress president, Abhijit De Bhowmik, stated in a Press conference: “Two strong rooms are established in the Cooch Behar DCRC Centre, situated at the Polytechnic College and BT and Evening College, respectively. The CCTV monitoring room, located at the Polytechnic College, houses party workers. Trinamool has assigned 2 workers for each of the three shifts. However, on Sunday night, despite the presence of BJP workers, Central Force personnel ejected Trinamool Congress workers from the monitoring room. Upon receiving this news, I personally visited the site only to discover that our workers had been assaulted by the Central Forces.

After intervention by local police officials, our workers were eventually allowed back in. However, between 11 pm and 1 am, our workers were forcibly removed. We demand a thorough review of the CCTV footage for those three hours as we suspect foul play in light of a potential BJP candidate’s loss. Additionally, we demand action against those responsible for these actions.”

However, Cooch Behar district BJP General Secretary, Biraj Bose, dismissed the allegations as baseless, stating: “These accusations are completely unfounded. Trinamool’s attempt to sow discord stems from their realisation of impending defeat.

Their pre-results victory march aimed to boost worker morale. The monitoring room is staffed by members from all parties, and Trinamool’s claims are merely attempts to instigate controversy.”