Trinamool alleges bias, questions ECI neutrality

Kolkata: Questioning the “integrity” of the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday alleged that West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal was accompanied by a local BJP leader and a “close aide” of Suvendu Adhikari during his recent visit to Nandigram at the start of his district tour.

At a press conference, senior TMC leaders Chandrima Bhattacharya and Kunal Ghosh presented visuals showing an individual they identified as Tapan Kumar Mahapatra, BJP convenor of Kalicharanpur in Nandigram. They also questioned why the CEO chose Nandigram as the starting point of his tour.

“CEO is moving around with a BJP cadre. This shows how the ECI is functioning. This is absolute bias,” the leaders said. Raising concerns over the electoral process, Bhattacharya alleged that the ECI had lost its neutrality and was functioning under BJP influence. The party further claimed that the presence of a politically affiliated individual alongside the CEO raised serious apprehensions about undue influence and compromised the perception of independence of the electoral machinery.

TMC also questioned the appointment of several election observers, alleging that their backgrounds raised doubts about their neutrality.

The party cited the posting of Jayant Kant as Police Observer in Malda, claiming he is related to an active BJP member from Bihar. It also raised concerns over the appointments of Dheeraj Kumar in Gazole and Ajay Katesaria in Bangaon Dakshin, alleging past controversies linked to their service records.

Additionally, the party flagged the appointment of Arindam Dakua as General Observer in Madhyamgram, stating that he had previously served as Private Secretary to a BJP Chief Minister in Odisha.

On electoral rolls, TMC alleged that many valid voters had been excluded without proper explanation, terming it a deliberate attempt to disenfranchise genuine voters.

The party expressed hope that the Supreme Court would ensure that all eligible voters are allowed to cast their votes.

Responding to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s remarks accusing the state government of dividing people on religious lines, TMC leaders said he had not addressed concerns over external threats and was engaging in political rhetoric instead.