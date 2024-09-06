Trinamool advocates for a ‘quick implementation’ of Aparajita Bill

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday strongly advocated for ‘Aparajita Bill’ and highlighted the necessity of implementing the Bill after it transforms into a new law. Bengal’s anti-rape law may face a longer wait as Governor CV Ananda Bose held it up saying that Bengal government did not send technical report along



with the bill.

The ruling party in Bengal in its X handle shared data and said that 90 cases of rape are reported daily across India whereas the current conviction rate stands at a dismal

2.57 per cent. TMC said that a delay in implementing the Bill will cause a delay in justice delivery.

The ‘Aparajita Anti-Rape Bill’ which was passed in the Assembly on Tuesday provides a robust legal framework to punish rapists and abusers, while expediting investigations and trials.

“Women have long been objectified, reduced to objects of lust by those who commit unspeakable crimes. To ensure these predators face the harshest punishment, the Bengal Assembly has passed the Aparajita Anti-Rape Bill. Now is the time to unite and demand this Bill be implemented nationally.

The fight for justice must transcend political differences!” TMC said on X:

Trinamool uploaded a video of state Parliamentary Affairs minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay saying: “By addressing the gaps in Bharatiya Nayay Sanhita (BNS), the Aparajita Anti-Rape Bill stands as a comprehensive framework – bringing in stricter penalties, time-bound investigations & expedited trials. Bengal has taken the lead, refusing to let rapists & abusers slip through the cracks of a broken system. The rest of the country must now rise to meet this standard of justice.”

“This isn’t about toppling a Govt, it’s about confronting the social plague of rape. Smt @MamataOfficial is spearheading this battle with the Aparajita Anti-Rape Bill As conscientious citizens, it’s our duty to support & advocate for this move. Let’s ensure that it gets the attention & backing it deserves,” Trinamool MP Shatabdi Roy was heard saying in a video posted by her party on X.