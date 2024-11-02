Trinamool accuses leader of ‘Greater Cooch Behar’ movement of extortion

Cooch Behar: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has levelled serious allegations against Banshi Badan Barman, leader of the ‘Greater Cooch Behar’ movement and chairman of the Rajbanshi

Bhasha Academy, accusing him of extorting money under the pretext of appointing teachers in the academy.

This accusation was made during a Press conference held by Trinamool Congress leaders in Dinhata on Friday, igniting controversy within the political landscape.

Trinamool Congress officials have claimed that despite holding various government positions, Banshi Badan Barman failed to benefit the Rajbanshi community and instead issued false statements against minister Udayan Guha. In response, Barman dismissed the allegations, asserting that the accusers themselves are embroiled in corruption.

The backdrop to these accusations includes recent warnings from Udayan Guha, who urged party workers to eliminate corruption in government initiatives, including housing schemes. Following these warnings, Barman accused Guha of corruption, which led to the press conference organised by Trinamool leaders aligned with Guha at the Dinhata Trinamool Congress office.

Hiralal Das, a leader of the Trinamool SC Morcha, stated: “Banshi Badan Barman only makes false statements during election season.

Significant development for the Rajbanshi community has been achieved under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Udayan Guha. However, Barman has failed to contribute meaningfully and has not consulted anyone regarding community initiatives.

Approximately 200 Rajbanshi language schools have been approved by the Chief Minister, yet Barman has reportedly appointed teachers through dubious means and for financial gain.

We demand his removal from all government positions, as he continues to undermine the government while holding a public office.”