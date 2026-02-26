Trinamool accuses BJP of ‘selective outrage’ over crimes against women

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) launched a sharp attack on the BJP, alleging “selective outrage” over crimes against women following an incident at AIIMS Gorakhpur.



In a strongly worded post on X, the party said the country was witnessing “two Indias” - one where PM Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah speak of “Nari Shakti” and “Beti Bachao,” and another where women face harassment and violence without accountability in BJP-ruled states.

The TMC also accused the BJP ecosystem of politicising crimes in Opposition-ruled states while remaining silent on incidents in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh.

The reaction comes after a resident doctor from Nagaland was allegedly stalked, racially abused and molested near her workplace at AIIMS Gorakhpur on February 22. According to a letter issued by the National Federation of Resident Doctors’ Associations (NAFORD), the doctor was followed from a mall to the institute’s residential quarters, verbally abused with derogatory remarks targeting her North-Eastern identity, and physically assaulted.

TMC further alleged that while BJP leaders and agencies swiftly mobilise fact-finding teams and public campaigns over incidents in non-BJP states, there is “zero moral outrage” when similar crimes occur in UP under CM Yogi Adityanath. Calling the episode a reflection of “law-and-order collapse,” the party demanded consistent standards in ensuring women’s safety across the country.

Separately, in a shocking incident reported from Silchar, a 28-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped after a group of youths reportedly stalked the couple on the bypass, dragged her fiancé away and assaulted her

in front of him.

The accused also allegedly extorted Rs 10,000 from the traumatised couple before fleeing.Reacting, TMC criticised Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, questioning BJP leaders’ silence and the absence of their usual calls for accountability when crimes happen in Opposition-ruled states.