Trinamool accuses BJP of ‘political extortion’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday accused the saffron brigade of indulging in ‘political extortion’ after a Nadia-based businessman was allegedly thrashed by a BJP leader and his younger brother when he refused to pay money for the “Meri Maati Mera Desh” event of BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari.



It was alleged that the local BJP leaders demanded donations from the businessman for Adhikari’s meeting. The ruling party in the state termed the incident as “disgraceful” and criticised the culture of political extortion being allegedly endorsed directly by Adhikari. TMC spokesperson Shashi Panja condemned the incident in Nadia’s Belghoria-1 Gram Panchayat.

“It is terrible that the BJP is forcing people for political donations and even thrashing them if they refuse to comply. The Nadia businessman wanted to donate to a social cause and not to a party fund or political activities. He has suffered grievous injuries. This is happening under the patronage of the Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari. BJP is resorting to extortion to fulfil their political desires. There are many people in the locality who are also complaining of the same,” Panja said.

Sujan Joardar, the owner of a battery factory at Belgoria village filed a complaint with the Shantipur police station on Thursday stating that BJP Mandal Committee president Pradip Sarkar and his brother Sudip Sarkar thrashed him on Wednesday for refusing donation. Joardar was reportedly asked by the BJP leader and his men to “donate” a hefty amount to the party for organising “Meri Maati Mera Desh” event which would be addressed by Adhikari.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), TMC posted: “Disgraceful! In Phulia, Nadia, a trader was brutally thrashed by BJP Mandal Committee President and his brother when he refused to donate for LoP @SuvenduWB’s public meeting. While the true colours of @BJP4Bengal are coming to the fore, it’s a matter of shame to witness how people are vehemently mistreated by the same party that claimed to work towards the welfare and well-being of people before the elections. Extorting money and harassing people is what so-called leaders like Suvendu Adhikari specialize in. When it comes to serving people, he will always be a BIG FAILURE!”

Senior TMC leader Partha Bhowmick said: “This culture of thrashing, threatening, and intimidating people by political parties was not there in Bengal. BJP is trying to inculcate such practices that were generally rampant in Uttar Pradesh.”