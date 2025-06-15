Trinamool accuses BJP of ‘hate politics’ & ‘insulting’ Sikhs

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders of targeting and disrespecting members of the Sikh community, prompting widespread outrage and legal action.

TMC wrote on X: “@BJP4India has repeatedly insulted the Sikh community. First, @SuvenduWB labelled a Sikh police officer “Khalistani.” Now, @DrSukantaBJP hurled sandals at the turban of an on-duty Sikh officer. The Sikh community has responded with rightful anger. An FIR has been filed against BJP’s State President. They have demanded an immediate, unconditional apology, and warned of widespread protests if their voice is ignored. BJP’s POLITICS OF HATE has no place in Bengal. The insult of one is the insult of all.”

The Sikh community has responded with forceful condemnation. An FIR is learnt to have been filed against Majumdar and community leaders have called for an immediate and unconditional apology from the BJP.

Warning of statewide protests, they emphasised that any delay in addressing their grievance would be viewed as a deliberate

act of disregard. Trinamool has seized upon the incident to denounce what it describes as BJP’s “politics of hate,” asserting that such divisive behavior has no place in the cultural fabric of Bengal. “The insult of one is the insult of all,” the party stated, framing the incident as not only an affront to Sikh dignity but a threat to the inclusive values of the state.

Political observers are of the opinion that the incident has raised critical questions about communal respect, political accountability and the role of public leaders in upholding constitutional values in a diverse democracy.