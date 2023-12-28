Trinamool accuses BJP of creating ‘crisis of Parliamentary democracy’

Kolkata: Taking a dig at the BJP-led Central government, Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday flagged the “crisis of parliamentary democracy” citing examples of suspension of 146 Opposition MPs in a single term and “bulldozing” through 17 Bills without a dialogue with the Opposition.



Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, TMC has spruced up its campaigns on social media against the BJP. On Thursday, the party, on its X handle, accused the BJP of creating a “crisis” of parliamentary democracy and cited some of the developments in the Winter session of the Parliament. TMC cited pointers such as reduced functioning of the Parliament and claimed that the Lok Sabha was operational for only 74 per cent of its time.

It stated that a record 146 Opposition MPs were suspended which was the highest in any term so far. It also highlighted the recent incident of security breach in the Parliament and alleged that the BJP MP Pratap Simha facilitated the intruder’s entry.

Further, TMC shared that 17 Bills were enacted amidst Opposition suspension; no Bills referred to committees. It alleged that all questions asked by suspended members were removed from the official list. It also wrote that deputy Speaker, traditionally from Opposition ranks, was not elected for the entire term.

On its X account, TMC wrote: “CRISIS OF PARLIAMENTARY DEMOCRACY! From suspending 146 Opposition MPs in a single term to bulldozing through 17 bills without a shred of dialogue with the Opposition—@BJP4India’s assault on the Indian Parliament is at an all-time high.Truly, PM@narendramodi hai to mumkin hai!”

TMC has also rebutted the alleged claims of the Union Home minister Amit Shah that the NDA government provided more grants to Bengal than the UPA did. It wrote on X: “HM @AmitShah asserts that the NDA Govt provided more grants to Bengal than the UPA did. What he conveniently forgets: Bengal denied Rs. 1.15 lakh crore in welfare benefits since 2021, 20 lakh MGNREGA workers unpaid for their labour, 11.36 lakh eligible Awas beneficiaries denied a home. Mr. Home Minister, release the rightful funds owed to us, instead of blowing your own trumpet!”

TMC also took a dig at Shah’s claim that if the BJP government comes to power in Bengal, it will put a stop to cattle smuggling and infiltration at Indo-Bangladesh border.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh wrote on X: “@AmitShah’s bluster about curbing cattle smuggling and infiltration in Bengal falls flat when we consider that the BSF and CAPF, under his Home Ministry, are the ones guarding our borders. Instead of securing the borders, they’ve unleashed terror – rampaging through villages and gunning down innocent civilians. Amit Shah has turned these forces into ruthless instruments of fear, straying farther and farther away from their intended purpose.”