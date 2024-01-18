Trinamool accuses BJP of ‘belittling’ Gangasagar Mela

At a time when the BJP-led Central government has drawn criticism for not funding the Gangasagar Mela and neither according it a ‘national fair’ status, the party’s Bengal unit leader Suvendu Adhikari was snubbed by the Trinamool Congress for allegedly “belittling” Gangasagar Mela.

Taking a jibe at Adhikari, senior TMC leader and state power minister Aroop Biswas on Wednesday said that the state government has borne the entire expenses of the Gangasagar Mela and alleged that the BJP leaders such as Adhikari is attempting to lower the magnitude of the event.

In a post on X, Biswas said: “The GoWB has spared no effort in making Gangasagar Mela a one-of-a-kind experience. But @SuvenduWB, like a jilted lover, has to cast aspersions on every commendable initiative.”

Biswas further stated: “The entire financial burden is being shouldered by the State Government. The @BJP4India Govt. hasn’t even granted national recognition to what is one of the world’s largest religious congregations.”

Suvendu Adhikari, on Wednesday, accused the state government of converting the annual Gangasagar Mela into a “money-minting event” to fill its coffers. “The bankrupt West Bengal Government is arm twisting the common people to earn big bucks. Every day tall claims are being made that the state government is providing top-notch facilities at the Gangasagar Mela and how maximum services are provided free of cost with the state bearing the expenses. However, these claims are far from the truth,” Adhikari claimed on Wednesday.

Adhikari also alleged that the devotees visiting Gangasagar Mela in Sagar Island were being forced to pay vessel fares that are more than the normal tariff. Biswas, however, objected to Adhikari’s “obnoxious” statement and stated: “If Adhikari is genuinely concerned, perhaps he should begin by writing to the PM for the Centre’s conspicuous absence in extending support.”

Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lamented that the Centre has not given national status to Ganga Sagar Mela. “We have waived taxes for pilgrims who are visiting the Mela. We had requested the Centre on several occasions to give a national status to Ganga Sagar Mela so that we get some funds. The Centre gives funds to other events,” Banerjee said earlier. She also said that her government has spent Rs 8 crore for illuminating Ganga Sagar Mela