‘Trihana Tea Garden to reopen today’

Finally, the Trihana Tea Garden in Bagdogra of Naxalbari Block under Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad which was closed for a long time, is going to reopen on Monday.

A tripartite meeting was held on Saturday at Sramik Bhawan in Siliguri where a decision was made to clear all the dues of labourers in two installments. Partha Pratim Chakraborty, the Joint Labour Commissioner who was present at the meeting, instructed labourers and owners both to maintain peace in the tea garden.

“The tea garden owner agreed to clear the dues of bonus and wages in two installments. One installment will be cleared before Holi. The garden will be operational from Monday,” said Partha Pratim Chakraborty. Labourers of the tea garden held a protest demanding the pending bonus and wage. On November 9, the owner of the garden issued a notice of suspension of work at the garden due to continuous protest by the labourers. Since then, the garden has been closed. Along with Trihana, two more tea gardens namely Mohanlal and Jabra of the same owners were also closed. Mohanlal and Jabra reopened a few days ago. According to the Labour department, during Saturday’s meeting, labour unions demanded that the owner clear the bonus and pending wages of labourers at the earliest. Although, the owner clarified that they could not pay the amount together. Therefore, a decision was made to give the money in two installments.

Bimal Jhaoyar, the director of Trihana Tea garden said: “We will clear the due date of the first installment within March 24. The remaining amount will be given within July 31.”

A total of 18 per cent Puja bonus will be given to labourers of which 6 per cent was given before Puja. 7 per cent will be given before Holi. Nirjal Dey, the president of Darjeeling district INTTUC who stood beside the labourers said: “We will provide all support to keep the tea garden operational peacefully.”