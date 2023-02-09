Tridhara Utsav 2023 back with a bang after 2 years

After a gap of two years owing to the Covid pandemic, the Tridhara Utsav 2023 is back with glitz, glamour and sass.From ceramics, handicrafts, accessories, and home décor, to food stalls and competitions including painting, music, and dance, the week-long winter carnival of the Tridhara Sammilani in South Kolkata attracted myriad crowds.The visitors had a gala time participating in fun activities such as ‘Go As You Like’. Besides, they also gorged on delicacies and enjoyed various cultural programmes.

While nearly 4,000 kids participated in the painting competition, 2,200 took part in the music, dance and recitation competition.

A unique fashion show by the women members of Tridhara turned the event more festive and radiant. Organised by Debasish Kumar of Tridhara Sammilani, the event also witnessed the presence of Rashid Khan, Arati Mukhopadhyay and Devlina Kumar.

Gargi Mukherjee said: “All the leading lifestyle stores were present at the Tridhara Utsav. The ambience changed every evening when leading artistes performed at the Utsav. From popular Bengali bands to acclaimed singers such as Monomay Bhattacharya, Rupankar Bagchi to Shibaji Chattopadhyay performed at the event.”