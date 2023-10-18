Tridhara & Suruchi Sangha gear up to impress visitors with innovative themes

Kolkata: Tridhara Akalbodhan and Suruchi Sangha – the two big ticket community pujas in south Kolkata - are ready with their innovative themes to impress pandal hoppers with the artiste Gouranga Kuila conceiving the theme for both these pujas.



Tridhara, located in south Kolkata and patronised by Rashbehari TMC MLA Debasish Kumar, has attempted to provide a food for thought for the visitors through its theme which questions whether the organisers and pandal hoppers are losing the real essence of Durga Puja in their bid to run after the ‘theme culture’. It seeks to enquire whether the focus of Puja is shifting from the enthusiasm surrounding the festival to the tension and stress concerning the judgement and prizes. It wants visitors to ponder upon whether Puja has veered towards materialistic expectations than experiencing the carnivalesque atmosphere.

“The beauty of the festival lies in the eyes of the beholder. Hence, we have decided to celebrate the festival at its best with all colours, lights and grandeur, spreading happiness. Let’s not think about the accolades but the blessings and awe of the masses. We tried to capture the real essence of Durgotsab has been portrayed this year,” said the theme maker Gouranga Kuila while elaborating on the theme ‘Utsab Jader Tore Aage Tara Prize Pore’ (Durgotsav is first about people and then prizes).

Suruchi Sangha, near New Alipore petrol pump and patronised by state Power and Sports minister Aroop Biswas, is churning out a unique blend of handicraft, cottage industry and folk culture associated with the different districts of Bengal through its theme ‘Ma Tor Eki Ange Eto Rup’ (Mother has many qualities in one avatar).

The terracotta horses of Panchmura in Bankura, the wooden doll of Natungram in Burdwan, Santhal puppetry (popularly known as chadar badar) in Birbhum have been highlighted through the pandal. The art and culture of different districts have been encapsulated through the theme. Statues of tribals were also installed to keep parity with the theme.

The major attraction of Suruchi Sangha is its theme song whose lyrics and music was composed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her Spain tour last month. Trisha Parui has lent her voice to the song. Mamata, who virtually inaugurated the puja on Sunday, has asked Biswas for preservation of the idol.