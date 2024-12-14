Tridhara 21K marathon to be held on Jan 5

Kolkata: This New Year, the Kolkatans are all set to participate in a grand marathon.

Tridhara Sammilani, one of Kolkata’s most popular clubs renowned for their expansive Durga Pujo and various CSR initiatives, announced the launch of Tridhara 21K Marathon presented by Emami Group. Scheduled to be held on January 5, 2025, this event promises to bring together runners from across the city and beyond in a celebration of health, fitness, and community spirit. Debasish Kumar, MLA, Rashbehari constituency, Óscar Bruzón, footballer and coach, Emami East Bengal, ‘Bahurupi’ director Shiboprasad Mukherjee, actress Devlina Kumar launched the official jersey for the event.

The marathon features four segments -21K, 10K, 5K & 3K- catering to both professional athletes and amateur fitness enthusiasts. The event is expected to witness the participation of 2,500 runners, making it a significant milestone in the city’s running calendar.

“The first edition of the Tridhara Marathon is a dream come true for us as we strive to promote fitness and camaraderie in Kolkata. With carefully curated routes, exceptional arrangements and enthusiastic participation, this event is set to become a landmark in the city’s sporting atlas. We invite runners of all levels to join us for an unforgettable experience”, said the MLA.

The event will have comprehensive medical support. ICU ambulances will be stationed along the route. First-aid facilities will also be available at all water stations. Bike volunteers providing mobile medical assistance on the route will also be there.