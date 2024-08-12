Tribute concert for KK, Shubha Mudgal to perform Krishna bhajans for Janmashtami

KOLKATA: More than two years have passed since the iconic singer KK passed away after his final concert in the city, but his music continues to rule our hearts. Now, a special tribute concert is being held in the same city, reuniting the exact band setup that accompanied KK during his unforgettable live show on May 31, 2022. For the first time, artists from Mumbai, Bangalore and Kolkata will come together to honour the music legend in an emotional and powerful tribute.

This event is designed to rekindle the memories and celebrate the everlasting legacy of KK’s music for his fans. The tribute concert will feature performances by other renowned artists, including Zubeen Garg, Amit Jadhav, Supratik Ghosh and many more.

It looks like Kolkata is in for a musical treat this month. Another Indian classical music legend Shubha Mudgal will perform Krishna bhajans in Kolkata two days before Janmashtami. She will also perform sagun and nirgun traditionals, and Sufi songs. “I have been performing in Kolkata for many years, and the city has always welcomed me with warmth. I am excited to present ‘Bhajan Sandhya’ here, especially during the festive season of Janmashtami,” she said.

The legendary singer will be accompanied by Pt Anvesh Pradhan on the tabla, Pt Sudhir Nayak on the harmonium, and Siddharth Padiyar on the pakhawaj. Bengal’s beloved singer Raghab Chatterjee is set to celebrate his 25-year musical journey with a special concert titled ‘Gaane Fusion-e Rajote Raghab 24. This programme will feature performances by Usha Uthup and Pt Bickram Ghosh.