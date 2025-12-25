Tribal woman’s mutilated body found in field

BALURGHAT: Panic spread across Gaurana village under Jamalpur Gram Panchayat No. 5 after the blood-soaked and mutilated body of a tribal woman was recovered from an agricultural field.

The deceased has been identified as Jyotsna Kisku (55), a resident of the area. Locals suspect that she may have been killed in an attack by jackals.

According to local sources, Jyotsna Kisku had been living alone since the death of her husband a few years ago. Her two sons work as migrant labourers outside the state. On Tuesday night, neighbours reportedly saw her returning home from the Gaurana market. However, on Wednesday, her body was found lying in a field barely a stone’s throw away from her house.

Villagers who first noticed the body said the woman had suffered severe injuries. Her head and ear portions were found badly mutilated, triggering fear and shock among residents. Suspecting a wild animal attack, locals immediately informed the Hili police station.

Police personnel from Hili police station recovered the body, which was taken to the Hili Rural Hospital for examination.

Officer-in-Charge of Hili police station, Sirshendu Das, said that the exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained. “Prima facie, the injuries suggest that the death could have been caused by an animal bite. However, nothing can be confirmed until the post-mortem report is received,” he said.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death and sent the body for post-mortem. The officer added that no written complaint has been lodged by the family so far.