Tribal village near Shil Bungalow to become a flower village

Alipurduar: A tribal village near the iconic Shil Bungalow of the Buxa Tiger Reserve is set to be transformed into a flower village, thanks to an initiative led by the residents and supported by a voluntary organisation. The project aims to boost tourism and improve the lives of the 50 tribal families who call the village home.

Barobisha village, located adjacent to the Shil Bungalow Beat in the Bholka Range of Buxa Tiger Reserve, faces numerous challenges. Most villagers rely on farming and daily wage labour, but their crops often suffer damage due to elephant incursions from the forest. To overcome these difficulties and create new opportunities, the villagers have embarked on this colorful transformation.

Work on the project has already begun. A bamboo-and-iron arch is being constructed at the village entrance, adorned with climbing plants like Garlic Vines and Begonia venusta. Flowering trees are being planted along the village roads and flower arbors are being built in front of homes. The initiative also plans to plant over 1,000 species of flowering trees, creating a future spectacle of nearly 50,000 blooms.

The villagers hope to leverage their proximity to Shil Bungalow, a historic wooden structure managed by the Forest Department and popular among tourists.

Despite its tourism potential, the bungalow has lagged behind in promotion and management. Residents believe the Flower Village can complement the bungalow’s appeal, putting the area on the district’s tourism map.

Sanjay Bhagat, a young villager, highlighted the project’s potential, saying: “We have joined hands with the organisation. If tourists visit the village, it will benefit everyone. Shil Bungalow is well-known among tourists but lacks promotion and management compared to other forest bungalows.

Developing our village as a Flower Village can enhance tourism in this area. Villagers can earn by building homestays, selling flower seedlings and showcasing our unique food and culture.”

Shila Das Sarkar, president of the voluntary organisation, emphasised the collaborative nature of the effort. She stated: “We are working to ensure this forest-surrounded village secures a place in the district’s tourism circuit. The villagers are cooperating with us wholeheartedly to change the fate of their community.”