Tribal Mela organised in Itahar after Durga Puja idol immersion

Raiganj: The festive spirit of Durga Puja continued with members of Ulka Club in Itahar of North Dinajpur district organising a Tribal Mela at their puja premises after the immersion of the idol of the goddess on Sunday afternoon.

Several hundred groups from various tribal communities from different villages of Itahar block, parts of South Dinajpur and Malda districts, gathered at the Mela ground to perform their traditional dances. The vibrant event drew a huge crowd from surrounding areas, who enjoyed the cultural performances. The participants also showcased and sold bamboo-made handicraft items, including toys, baskets, flower vases, and home décor products, attracting keen interest from visitors.

The Mela served as a vibrant platform for celebrating tribal art, culture, and craftsmanship, keeping alive a cherished local tradition that follows the Durga Puja festivities.

Expressing joy, Sukhi Murmu, a tribal dancer, said: “Both male and female members performed traditional dances in groups at the Mela premises. Locals also joined in the dance. We also sold our bamboo handicraft items.”

Speaking about the event, Amal Acharjee, secretary of Ulka Club, said: “Many tribal families live in the villages of our Itahar block. It has been our long-standing tradition to organise the Tribal Mela to highlight their handicrafts and folk culture. This year, several hundred tribal groups from villages across Itahar, and parts of South Dinajpur and Malda districts, took part in the festival.”