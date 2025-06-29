Tribal Instrument Training Centre launched in Balurghat

BALURGHAT: In a move to preserve and promote tribal cultural heritage, a Tribal Instrument Training Centre was inaugurated in Hosseinpur, Balurghat, on Saturday.

The centre launch event was organised by the Mandariya Groups at the Mangalpur Adivasi Chittaranjan Club at 5 p.m. It aims to provide training to the younger generation in playing traditional tribal instruments such as Dhamsha and Madal. Santosh Hansda, Chairman of the District Primary School Education Council, said: “With modernisation, our tribal youth are gradually moving away from their roots. This initiative will serve as a bridge between tradition and the modern world. Learning Dhamsha and Madal is not just about music—it’s about understanding our identity and preserving our history.”

Kalpana Murmu, member of the South Dinajpur Zilla Parishad said: “Today’s generation is hardly familiar with the instruments that once echoed in every tribal festival and gathering.

This training centre will not only teach them the instruments but also reconnect them with their community spirit and culture.”

Social activist Ashok Kujur, who has long been associated with cultural awareness in tribal areas, stated: “This is a proud moment for all of us. Our culture must be preserved through action, not just words.

This centre will become a sanctuary for our music and rhythm, inspiring many to embrace their traditions.” Organisers from Mandariya Groups mentioned that skilled trainers will be conducting regular sessions at the centre and special performances and cultural workshops will be arranged to encourage participation and interest.

The event concluded with a vibrant cultural presentation by local tribal artists, reigniting the beats of Dhamsha and Madal in the heart of the community. With this new centre, hopes are high that the rich tribal musical heritage of South Dinajpur will resonate once more through the hands of its next generation.