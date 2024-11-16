Tribal dev budget increased to over Rs 1500 cr from Rs 160 cr in last 13 yrs: CM

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that her government has increased the budgetary allocation for tribal development to more than Rs 1500 crore from what remained at only Rs 160 crore in 2010-11 during the erstwhile Left Front government.

She was speaking at Adivasi Bhavan while launching a seven-day programme from 15 to 21 in all the districts to celebrate Birsha Munda’s 150th birth anniversary.

Paying her respect to Birsha Munda, who played a significant role in India’s nationalist movement, Banerjee said that after her government came to power in 2011, a dedicated tribal development department was set up and the Budget allocation has gone up about 937 per cent in the past 13 years.

She reminded that the state government, through amendments in the Assembly, has ensured that tribal people are granted their forest rights, as a reminder.

“We have ensured that the forest rights belong to the tribal people. Through the Forest Right Act, We have given pattas to 48,953 Adivasis and around 851 communities have also been given patta rights. We provide tribal pension to 3 lakh people,” Banerjee said.

Referring to the alleged misrule of the Left Front government in the Jangalmahal areas, Banerjee said: “Bloodshed was a regular phenomenon in the Janglemahals. We have restored the peace and democratic rights of the people there.”

Giving a detailed account of what developments have been carried out for the SC/STs, Banerjee said that her government has set up Jhargram Archery Academy and its students are taking part in national and international events.

“I believe that these students will fetch gold medals from the Olympic games. A lot of developments have taken place for the tribal people who at one point in time could not have proper meals. Our government has set up Jhargram Kavi Sandhu RamChand Murmu University and Pandit Raghunath Murmu Government College has been set up in Nayagram. Eight Eklavya model residential schools have been set up. Around 9 Pandit Raghunath Murmu residential schools have been started,” she stated.

“Belpahari govt residential high school has been set up where 362 Adiwasi girl students reside. Around 310 hostels have been erected where 23,3000 Adiwasi students stay,” she said.

Banerjee once again reminded that the state government provides Rs 20 lakh soft loan to Adiwasi students for studying abroad and Rs 10 lakh for studying within the country.

“We provide Sikshashree scholarships to 21.62 lakh students at the cost of Rs 173 crore. Other scholarships are given to 11 lakh Adiwasi students at Rs 574 crore. We have set up Santhali Academy. We have appointed teachers for Santhali schools. Three English medium Santhali schools are coming up each at Debra, Keshpur (West Midnapore) and Gajol (Malda).

Thalassemia screening has been performed on 1.21 lakh students. Nutritious foods are provided to the ICDS centres for distribution among the Adiwasi students.

In Adiwasi-dominated areas, 1,766 ICDS centres have been opened at the cost of Rs 87 crore,” she said.

Banerjee also pointed out that her government has passed bills for giving recognition to the Sari and Sarna religions of the tribals.

The Chief Minister also urged that the Centre should also recognise these religions as well.

While giving an account of how her government has carried out development works for the people belonging to every religion and infrastructural developments took place in various religious places, she apparently attacked the BJP leaders by saying: “Some say that Mamata does not abide by religions. You become caretakers during elections but we are caretakers for 365 days. To save Swamiji’s house in Kolkata from being sold out, we have acquired it. We have saved and restored the place in north Bengal where Sister Nivedita died and also acquired her house in Kolkata. You take Swamiji’s name during elections but you have done nothing.”

In an announcement, Banerjee said that reward holidays for police, fire brigade personnel, and municipal and health workers who worked during festivals without any leave, would be increased from 10-15 days from now. Banerjee expressed her thanks to all the police, fire brigade personnel, health and municipal workers and also to the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and DGP for conducting the festivals in a peaceful manner. She also said that the area of the Jagannath temple in Digha will be larger than that of Puri.

The idol in the Jagannath temple in Digha will be made of marble while the idol which will be worshipped will be made of Neem wood. A trustee board will be formed.