Trials of electronic weighing machines begin in Jalpaigur

The utilisation of biometric e-pos machines in ration distribution has been further enhanced with the introduction of electronic weight machines, aimed at preventing weight manipulation. The State Food & Supply department has dispatched these devices to ration dealers in Jalpaiguri district and trials have already commenced.

Pending successful outcomes, the state Food department may authorise the full-scale deployment of electronic weighing machines starting April.

Subhashis Bain, Sub-Division Food Controller of the district Food & Supply department, explained: “The State Food & Supply department has implemented this measure to ensure consumers receive the accurate weight of the product. Additionally, the weight machine will be connected to the e-pos machine through a cable. Current trials are in progress and once the state issues the order, full-scale implementation will commence.” There are approximately 21 lakh consumers under the ration service in Jalpaiguri district. Among these consumers, food items are distributed through 511 dealers. However, earlier, due to numerous complaints regarding rigged ration distributions, the state government introduced e-pos machines to maintain transparency in ration distribution.

These machines ensure that food products are given to consumers with biometric verification. Information about which ration card, which consumer and the allotted quantity of food items is provided. Despite these measures, concerns persist about the accuracy of the weight of the food items distributed to consumers.

According to the Jalpaiguri District Food & Supply department, to address these concerns and to ensure that consumers receive the correct amount of food items, state authorities decided to provide electronic weighing devices to ration dealers for the accurate distribution of food items by November of last year. These weighing machines have already been distributed among the ration dealers.