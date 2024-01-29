Trial runs were conducted with Automatic Train Operation system

Kolkata: Trial runs were conducted with Automatic Train Operation (ATO) system between Salt Lake Sector-V to Sealdah stretch of East-West Metro Corridor on Sunday. In the ATO mode, the rake travelled with a maximum speed of 74 kilometre per hour.



Two round trips were successfully conducted during the trial run, which started from 9 am to 11 am. The East-West Metro Corridor is equipped with the Communication Based Train Control System (CBCTC). This system consists of ATO, Automatic Train Protection (ATP) and Automatic Train Supervision (ATS) facilities.

Recently, Metro Railway General Manager (GM) P Uday Kumar Reddy informed that they have received clearance from the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) for commissioning the ATO system in the operational section of East-West Metro Corridor. The GM hoped that the system would be made operational soon.

The testing conducted on Sunday was done by checking the automatic braking, motoring, coasting and stopping of the train within the specified speed profile. Testing of accurate stopping at the platforms and automatic opening of correct side train doors and Platform Screen Doors (PSD) were checked during the runs.

In ATO mode, Metro will move from one station to the next automatically after long press of ATO Departure push button by the motorman. Train doors and Platform Screen Doors (PSD) will open automatically after arrival at the next station. Motormen will have to press the ‘Door Close’ push button of respective side for closing the train doors and PSD before starting the train.