Trial run on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay stretch held

A trial run on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay stretch of the Orange Line, i.e. Kavi Subhash-Jai Hind (Airport) was conducted on Wednesday in the presence of General Manager

of Metro Railway P Uday Kumar Reddy.

During the return journey from Hemanta Mukhopadhyay to Kavi Subhash station, the speed trial was conducted at 80 kilometre per hour.

The trial started at 1:24 pm and the rake reached Kavi Subhash Metro station at 1:32 pm.

It can be mentioned that in this stretch, a rake can run at a maximum speed of 80 kmph. There are a total of five stations on this route, including Kavi Subhash, Satyajit Ray, Kavi Sukanta, Jyotirindra Nandi and Hemanta Mukhopadhyay.

Reddy on Tuesday said that by June 2026 the entire stretch from Kavi Subhash to Jai Hind (Airport) is likely to be operational.

He hopes that by December 2023, the Orange Line from Kavi Subhash to Beleghata will be opened, by June 2024 this stretch will be extended upto Salt Lake Sector V and by December 2024 to City Centre 2. The General Manager

of Metro Railway thanked the state government for extending a helping hand to complete all the ongoing Metro projects in the city.