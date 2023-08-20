Trial run between Dum Dum and Kavi Subhash Metro stns to avoid accidental opening of wrong side doors held

Kolkata: A trial was conducted between Dum Dum and Kavi Subhash stretch of the North-South Metro Corridor on both up and down directions successfully by linking the Passenger Information System (PIS) and Train Control Management System (TCMS) of a three-phase Metro rake (MR-416).

Buoyed by the success of this trial, the Metro authorities have decided to add this safety feature in all three-phase rakes. It is expected that the work will be completed within two months.

According to Metro Railway authorities, linking the Passenger Information System (PIS) with Train Control Management System (TCMS) will nullify the accidental opening of the wrong side doors when the train is stationary at the platforms or any door of a train outside the platform area. The trial was successfully conducted after commercial hours on August 16. General Manager of Metro Railway, P Uday Kumar Reddy was present during the trial run, where it was seen that the wrong side doors could not be opened at different stations between Dumdum and Kavi Subhash. The doors could also not be opened while the trial rake was parked inside the tunnels or on the middle of the viaduct. Reddy hoped that in the coming days such innovative initiatives will be conceptualised and translated into action for further betterment of Kolkata Metro services.

It can be mentioned that all the under construction Corridors of Kolkata Metro will be fitted with a Communication Based Train Control signalling system. Under this, door opening of rakes, signalling and train braking mechanism will all be synchronised.