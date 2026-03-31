Tresuries open today for bill clearance

Kolkata: To facilitate government transactions and bill clearance at the close of the 2025–26 financial year, the state government has decided to keep all treasuries and Pay and Accounts Offices across the state open on Tuesday, March 31.

The decision was announced through a special notification issued on Monday (March 30) by the Audit Branch of the Finance Department at Nabanna, partially modifying an earlier directive. The move gives government departments additional time at the crucial stage to clear pending official work. March 31 is a public holiday on account of Mahavir Jayanti, as per the NI Act.

Earlier, in a memo issued on February 20, the Finance Department had fixed 4 pm on March 30 as the final deadline for submitting all bills for fiscal 2025–26. However, on the last day of the financial year, the department decided to extend the deadline further.

According to the fresh memo issued on Monday, all treasuries and Pay and Accounts Offices in the state will remain open on March 31 like any other working day. Bills and advices against all allotments or sanction orders—released late on March 30 and during March 31 will be accepted up to 4 pm on March 31.

The notification further states that government receipts for the financial year 2025-26 will be received till March 31, midnight or till such date and time as to be decided by the Reserve Bank of India. All such receipts shall be duly incorporated into the monthly Accounts for the month of March 2026.