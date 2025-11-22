Tremors felt across Bengal as 5.7 magnitude quake jolts Bangladesh

Kolkata: Kolkata and several adjoining districts felt an earthquake on Friday morning causing panic among people with many rushing out of homes and offices. There was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the quake originated in Bangladesh. The tremors were caused by a 5.7-magnitude earthquake in Bangladesh’s Narsingdi, the National Centre for Seismology said. The quake struck 13 km south-southwest of Narsingdi in the neighbouring country at 10.08 am, and at a depth of 10 km, it said.

Arnab Bhattacharya, an IT employee in sector V said that a brief jolt caused alarm in the building. Many were seen rushing downstairs out of fear. Many Kolkata residents took to social media to describe the intensity and their reactions. People in different districts of the state felt mild tremors and noticed ceiling fans and wall hangings sway slightly during the earthquake.

Tremors were also felt in various parts of North Bengal, including South Dinajpur and North Dinajpur and Cooch Behar, along with other states, including Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram.