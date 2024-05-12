Tree transplantation takes place in Malda

Malda: In a major breakthrough of environmental activists, five huge roadside trees in Old Malda are being transplanted with the engagement of expert agencies by Public Works Department (PWD). The initiative is the first in North Bengal as there is no precedence of such transplantation of trees due to road widening instead of felling them. In other words, the initiative has paved the way for an alternative to save big trees with a larger impact on the environment often sacrificed in the name of development and modernisation.



The PWD started the process of felling 30 trees for the expansion of almost 3 kilometre stretch of the National Highway lined with big trees from Bulbulimore in Old Malda to the area adjacent to Behula River bridge. They are mostly banyan, Golden Rumph’s fig and other trees. A massive traffic congestion is responsible for the work of constructing 4 lanes on the National Highway.

An environmental organisation, “Sahakar”, put up a demand for the transplantation of these trees in a new location. The civil administration of Malda and Forest department also stretched out their helping hands after long discussions with the members of the organisation.

Jiju Jasper, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), also issued orders to transplant the trees instead of cutting them down. PWD issued tenders and a Kolkata-based agency with expertise in the field is now working to make this possible.

About 5 big trees, Banyan and Ficus rumphi mainly, are now being pruned. Then the main root of the tree with its trimmed main stem will be manured and medicated to uproot wholly. At the translocation sight nearly 2 km away from the place, a pit will be dug and the whole tree will be replanted. The agency will also look after the trees for the next 3 years for a successful transplantation. Rupak Debsharma, secretary of Sahakar, said: “Henceforth, this is going to be an instance for the others to follow in saving trees and our mother nature. Development is obviously needed but not at the cost of trees. My sincere thanks are meant for all in the district administration, Forest department, PWD and environmental activists who have made this possible.”