Tree plantation drive to honour top students

Cooch Behar: In a unique initiative to celebrate academic success, the Cooch Behar District School Inspector (Secondary) has launched a programme to honour students who secured the top three positions in the Secondary, Higher Secondary and Madrasa examinations in the respective schools. Trees will be planted within school premises in the names of these students.

An official notice has been sent to all Secondary schools and Madrasas in the district regarding the initiative.

District School Inspector (Secondary) Samar Chandra Mandal stated: “All schools have been instructed to plant trees in the names of students securing the top three positions. These students will also be responsible for taking care of the trees planted in their names. It’s a tribute to their achievements and a step toward environmental awareness.”

Rajpriya Rai, the topper in the Secondary examination from Suniti Academy, said: “This is a wonderful way to make our results memorable. It’s a proud moment for us.”

Manas Bhattacharya, district president of the West Bengal Trinamool Secondary Teachers’ Committee, said: “This is a very good effort. It will benefit the environment.”

Environmental enthusiast Arup Guha also welcomed the move, saying: “This is a great step. It encourages tree plantation and environmental responsibility.”