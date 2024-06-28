Tree collapse in Golf Green kills one

Kolkata: A man was killed in the Golf Green area on Friday after a tree collapsed on him while he took shelter under it during rain.



It was learnt that the deceased, Alok Koyal, a rickshaw puller, was resting under the tree on his rickshaw when it fell on him. He was taken to hospital but was declared brought dead.

According to police sources, the incident occurred near the Golf Green Central Park where the rickshaw was parked. It was raining at the time and a gust of wind is learnt to have uprooted the tree which then fell on the rickshaw where the victim was sitting.

Following the incident, the local councillor (Ward 95) Tapan Dasgupta is learnt to have told the media that there are several big trees in the Golf Green area which require pruning.

He said that he has informed the Park and Squares department of the KMC to do the needful. The councillor also assured that he will stand by the family of the deceased.

Meanwhile, KMC has roped in botanical experts for planting of trees in the city in a scientific manner. Councillor Biswarup Dey had recently drawn the attention of the Mayor where he said the old trees in the city are often getting uprooted in storms which is disrupting the ecological balance in the city.

The Mayor Firhad Hakim informed that the civic body is consulting botanists for the same.

Hakim also complained that KMC had built concrete structures around the base of these trees to prevent them from getting uprooted during storms but certain environmentalists under a “misconception” went to court to get them removed.

The Mayor informed that KMC is now planting trees which are of shorter length.