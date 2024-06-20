Tree collapse disrupts traffic movement at Sarat Bose Road

Kolkata: A banyan tree dating back to 80-90 years fell down on Sarat Bose Road in Bhowanipore on Wednesday morning. There were no casualties or injuries except damage to the rear glass of a car parked on the road.



The local councillor Ashim Basu said the tree withstood several cyclonic storms but it appeared that rats fed on the roots and weakened it. Following its collapse, the councillor called for heavy machinery to remove it in a bid to clear the road for traffic. The north to south bound flank was open to traffic by the afternoon. Basu said it was a herculean task to remove such a huge tree but hoped that both flanks will be open for traffic by Thursday morning.

The founder of a green NGO, Sanjay Jaysingh assured that he will try to transplant the tree at Park Circus Maidan.

The KMC will make arrangements for transportation of the tree to Park Circus.