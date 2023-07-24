Trauma care unit at Cooch Behar MJN Med College to start in Aug

Cooch Behar: The much-awaited trauma care unit at Cooch Behar Maharaja Jitendra Narayan Medical College Hospital (MJNMCH) is set to open its doors at the beginning of August.



According to reports, all the necessary work has been completed, and the required equipment has already arrived.

On Monday, the Chairman of Coochbehar MJN Medical College Hospital Patient Welfare committee, Partha Pratim Roy, along with Medical Superintendent cum Vice Principal Dr. Rajeev Prasad, visited the trauma care unit to inspect the progress.

Hospital sources reveal that the trauma care unit will initially have 20 beds. This facility will prove to be a boon for the public, as seeking treatment in trauma care units in private hospitals often involves heavy expenses. With the establishment of the trauma care unit at MJNMCH, common people will have access to quality care, and medical professionals believe that patients will receive better treatment.

Dr. Rajeev Prasad, MSVP of MJNMCH, stated: “The trauma care unit was much needed in the hospital, as patients had to seek care elsewhere, earlier. However, with its completion and most equipment already available, patients will no longer need to go elsewhere. A few remaining items are expected to arrive soon, and we anticipate the trauma care unit to be operational by the end of this month or the beginning of August.”