Trauma Care Centre in Singur to be made operational in Oct

Kolkata: Trauma Care Centre in Hooghly’s Singur that was transformed into a ‘safe house’ following the outbreak of the Covid pandemic will be thrown operational in October. It was set up in 2019 following the instruction of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.



The main objective was to ensure quick treatment of accident victims in the region.

A top health department official on Wednesday visited the Trauma Care Centre in Singur and inspected the condition.

The district administration had to set up a ‘safe house’ at the Trauma Care centre as the Covid cases had gone up in Hooghly.

As a part of its elaborate plans to ensure that accident victims get immediate treatment in the districts, the state government initiated plans to set up more trauma care centres at the nearest hospitals from the various accident-prone zones or black spots across Bengal.

The Chief Minister had specific directives so that there are no lapses while transporting an accident victim to the nearest trauma care centre. Police will felicitate a green corridor to ensure hassle-free passage to the accident victim. State government a couple of years ago started identifying the accident-prone zones following the instruction of the Bengal Chief Minister.

It took up an elaborate arrangement to identify areas in each district, which are accident-prone.